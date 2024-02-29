Reviving this thread from the depths but I think this would be a great addition to the great count of options of Vivaldi !

Note also that Linux user do not yet have like Windows or macOS a global dark theme switcher so we are kinda stuck with the default light schemes of the websites that implement them.

And since there is a command line switch for Chrome, it looks like it's tottally doable !

see here : https://codevoid.de/1/posts/2020-05-17-browser-dark-mode.gph

It would totally possible for me on Linux to override the "shortcut" of vivaldi and append the option to the binary but a little switch would be so convenient !

Let's pray that would make it's way to the software !