Override system settings for dark/light mode in themes
I see that there already are a lot of suggestions for some kind of dark mode or night theme. But here is my take on it: Each (defined) theme has a dropdown where you can select color scheme preference with the values "light, "dark", "no-preference", "system default". These should be passed on to css-media query for prefers-color-scheme (see: https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/CSS/@media/prefers-color-scheme)
pafflick Vivaldi Team
You can now override the system Dark/Light mode setting for websites in Vivaldi 6.6 Settings.
Not really relevant for this case, but this doesn't need to exclude some of the other suggestions. For example there could still be a hotkey for changing between two themes for example the defined themes in Theme Scheduler
A Former User
I’d like to suggest yet another option—detect from theme settings. It doesn’t make sense if you create the theme manually, but it’s good for generated themes (e.g. I have an unfinished (failed) project to automatically get it from PyWal).
Would love an official comment from the Vivaldi devs on whether or not this is possible without modifications to Chromium, and how much effort it would entail.
Reviving this thread from the depths but I think this would be a great addition to the great count of options of Vivaldi !
Note also that Linux user do not yet have like Windows or macOS a global dark theme switcher so we are kinda stuck with the default light schemes of the websites that implement them.
And since there is a command line switch for Chrome, it looks like it's tottally doable !
see here : https://codevoid.de/1/posts/2020-05-17-browser-dark-mode.gph
It would totally possible for me on Linux to override the "shortcut" of vivaldi and append the option to the binary but a little switch would be so convenient !
Let's pray that would make it's way to the software !
thanks for the welcome !
Does it also applies correctly dark styles like those : https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/CSS/@media/prefers-color-scheme ?
Despite read it, not sure about what's talking.
On the Linked Topic you can see how to create a ShortCut for Dark Mode including Menus and WebSites Background.
Then launch Normal - White or Mod - Dark.
That isn't linked to the Desktop's Theme.
I may remember change the same settings as you indicate in your guide you linked, but correct me if I'm wrong, they are just inverting page colors ?
-
Actually,
There are ScreenShoots:
- BackGround
- Menus
I would also like a override system setting for dark/light modes so that web content will stay on light mode regardless of what my OS is doing.
