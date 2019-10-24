Display link URL how it's defined in HTML
A Former User
It'd be nice to have an option for displaying the text in
hrefattribute in the status bar when you hover over a link. Currently the whole link URL is always displayed.
I get what you're saying. Having the URL in the status bar is redundant since it's what you're actually hovering over, and this would provide the title attribute for users when they don't have the Vivaldi title bar onscreen but do have the status bar visible. I find myself in this state when I toggle the UI and then turn the status bar on.
Makes sense, provides the user with more information instead of duplicating info that's already presented to the user.
Not sure what you mean - do you mean that in place of showing the full url like this:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/41616/display-link-url-how-it-s-defined-in-html/
It would show instead:
/topic/41616/display-link-url-how-it-s-defined-in-html
Which is the actual value of the href. Is this what you mean?
I don't know, I definitely prefer to know the full and exact address. Also I think such a scheme could be confusing for users not comfortable in how the web and html links work. I'd know that a relative link would stay on the same domain/host but this is not immediately intuitive for everyone.
A Former User
Oh no, I didn't get it. For some reason my brain read address bar when the written word was link. I am on my phone so I didn't test before replying.
In that case, yeah, I prefer the entire URL. Sometimes I don't have the address bar showing when the status bar is, so the full URL is the only visual on screen that would verify the domain for the link. As long as that option remains though, no harm to me.
Though if it doesn't do it already, I do like the functionality I thought it was. Sometimes I have the address bar & status bar enabled in fullscreen mode. Hovering over the URL in the address bar would let me quickly check the page title. I'll test this when I'm at my desk and if need be submit a separate feature request.
@potmeklecbohdan Sure, it's a feature request - and if it's an option I'm fine with it, will even give it a
