Not sure what you mean - do you mean that in place of showing the full url like this:

https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/41616/display-link-url-how-it-s-defined-in-html/

It would show instead:

/topic/41616/display-link-url-how-it-s-defined-in-html

Which is the actual value of the href. Is this what you mean?

I don't know, I definitely prefer to know the full and exact address. Also I think such a scheme could be confusing for users not comfortable in how the web and html links work. I'd know that a relative link would stay on the same domain/host but this is not immediately intuitive for everyone.