I have several tab stacks according to context I am in, such as work, news, private, social media and so on. Currently when I ctrl-tab past the "end" of the stack, I get the first tab in the next stack. Some/most of the time I would like to stay within the stack and go back to the first tab in the stack instead of switching tab group.

It would be nice with an option that restricts ctrl-tabbing to the currently selected tab stack. Or perhaps another keyb shortcut that cycles through just the tabs in the current stack.

I know that Ctrl-<n> switches to the tab or stack with number <n>, but there is no keyboard shortcut for navigating dirctly to a specific tab within a stack. May I suggest Ctrl-Shift-<n> or Alt-<n>?