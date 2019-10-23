Tab stack navigation
I have several tab stacks according to context I am in, such as work, news, private, social media and so on. Currently when I ctrl-tab past the "end" of the stack, I get the first tab in the next stack. Some/most of the time I would like to stay within the stack and go back to the first tab in the stack instead of switching tab group.
It would be nice with an option that restricts ctrl-tabbing to the currently selected tab stack. Or perhaps another keyb shortcut that cycles through just the tabs in the current stack.
I know that Ctrl-<n> switches to the tab or stack with number <n>, but there is no keyboard shortcut for navigating dirctly to a specific tab within a stack. May I suggest Ctrl-Shift-<n> or Alt-<n>?
Pesala Ambassador
@ljantzen Please vote for the existing feature request.
Although the issue you link to is related to the one I posted, it is not the same issue. I prefer keyboard usage, and what I am after is keyboard shortcuts to perfom tab selection, and not mousewheel scrolling. But on the other hand, I see no conflicts between the issues.
Pesala Ambassador
@ljantzen The feature request also says about keyboard shortcuts.
@baconshirt said in Tab Stack Cycling:
Also, direct KB shortcut to switch between internal tabs in stack
If this would be bi-directional or just a continuous stepper, it depends on how many other keyboard shortcuts there are I would guess.
Some way to distinguish shortcuts and behaviour between the global tabs and the local tabs within the stack.
I think that most of your request is covered by the other one Pesala linked.
However this part looks new, so lets assume this request focuses on that instead:
@ljantzen said in Tab stack navigation:
I know that Ctrl-<n> switches to the tab or stack with number <n>, but there is no keyboard shortcut for navigating dirctly to a specific tab within a stack. May I suggest Ctrl-Shift-<n> or Alt-<n>?
