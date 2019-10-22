Separate profiles for web panels
-
DannyRomano
I like to keep YouTube up for music and such while I'm working, but my browser's logged into my work google account. It'd be nice if I could be logged into my personal google account in the web panel, but my work google account in tabs. Could we make this happen?
-
I just tried opening my 2 gmail addresses in 2 different tabs while in another I watch YT while logged with the 1st gmail address, no problem, no need for different profiles.
-
-
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived.
-