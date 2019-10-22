Startup option : resume last synced session
For startup, we currently have the following options :
- Last session
- Homepage
- Start page
- Specific page
It would be great if there was another session option, which instead of taking the last local session (device specific), would take the most recent session synced to vivaldi online.
This would, IMO, be a clever use of sync and sessions, and would be pretty easy to implement (with a load time between launch and session reopening since the sync takes a few seconds).
