Option to focus address bar and show keyboard on new tab
This would make it faster to start typing after opening a new tab. This especially makes sense in private mode since Speed Dials are not displayed in private mode. It would also be nice to have an option not to make Speed Dials temporarily unable to be pressed if the keyboard is shown, so that one can either choose to type into the address bar or press on a Speed Dial if the keyboard is shown.
