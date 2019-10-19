Put the "delete history item" X button in the front...
For the address drop down items, please add an option to put the "delete history item" X button in the front. So we can more conveniently access it, because our mouse is usually positioned near the front. Also, adding an option to put one on both ends would be great too.
[bug reported VB-59002]
@TsunamiZ said in Put the "delete history item" X button in the front...:
So we can more conveniently access it, because our mouse is usually positioned near the front
I don't agree with this. The whole line is clickable, and more often than not i'll just move my mouse up/down from wherever it is so long as i can see the highlighted option.
2 close buttons is just wrong aesthetically and functionally there is no use.
to clarify, this request is about positioning the X button in a more convenient spot for the sake of clicking on it. so in this regard, it makes more sense to have it in the front of the item, where it would be visually right next to the item and closer to where we usually position the mouse when we are selecting the item. this is especially true when vivaldi is in maximized window mode, which makes the X button be located on the far right side of the screen and it is more of a hassle for us to move the mouse that far to click it. and when the item and the X button is that far apart, it is also bad for eye-hand coordination when deleting it. also, this is requested as an option, so it is only for people who want it.
@TsunamiZ said in Put the "delete history item" X button in the front...:
to clarify, this request is about positioning the X button in a more convenient spot for the sake of clicking on it.
And that reason is actually why not to put it there - it is a destructive button and that is exactly the opposite of a good UI/UX.
There are a few reasons putting the X on the left is a bad change.
- The X on the top right of an element is a very well established convention/standard, among the most well-established UI/UX design conventions.
- You never want to put a destructive button in a place that is either easily clicked or the commonly used position for the default action. Destructive actions should require that the user do a little work to choose them - it needs to be a conscious decision if the X button is going to delete something.
- Putting what is commonly used as a "get me out of here/cancel" button in the easiest & commonly clicked location would be mixing signals - the button would lose clarity and lead users to clicking a destructive button when they want the exact opposite of that.
More could be said, but these fundamental UI/UX concepts are sufficient. Also any redundancy has to be for a good reason, breaking the workflow that users have been trained for decades to expect isn't one. I mean, it's possible that Vivaldi would give this an option, but the fact that it breaks with very standard UI/UX design and is likely to only be requested by a very small number of users I wouldn't expect it to happen.
@TsunamiZ said in Put the "delete history item" X button in the front...:
and when the item and the X button is that far apart, it is also bad for eye-hand coordination when deleting it.
That's why it's highlighted so you can see what is related to what. And as bonetone said there's a reason why destructive buttons are made in such a way, it makes you work a little more to ensure that you're making a conscious choice to select the option.
actually, putting the X button in front of the item would not cause you to accidentally press it. because when you are selecting an item, you usually position the mouse far enough from the edge of the drop down menu. usually you position the mouse behind or over the item that you are selecting.
currently, having the item and the X button that far apart is bad interface design. you want to keep the X button close to the item, so it is better for eye-hand coordination when deleting it, so you don't accidentally slip a pixel or two and delete the wrong item when you click. this is especially true when working fast or when deleting multiple items in succession, where you need to keep track of both the item and the mouse position over the X button. the highlight itself doesn't help you keep the track of the mouse position over the X button--you actually have to move your eye focus back and forth between the item and the X button to confirm both the accuracy of your selection and your click--which is a hassle.
the convention of keeping the X button on the right side doesn't apply well to this scenario of deleting items, especially when putting the X button on the right side of the drop down is means it ends up being far far away from the item and consequently makes it bad for eye-hand coordination.
to prove my point, you can even do a physical performance benchmark test of this--between having the X button on the left edge [in front of the item] or the right edge of the drop down. in which you race a timer to click delete many predetermined items as quickly and accurately as possible. the winner will be the left edge setup every time, with superior speed and accuracy.
despite all that, i realize not everyone will want to use this feature. it is not for the clumsy or the paranoid, who needs to work slower. that is why this is requested as an option--it is only for people who want the superior efficiency benefits of it.
@TsunamiZ said in Put the "delete history item" X button in the front...:
@bonetone
@7twenty
so you don't accidentally slip a pixel or two and delete the wrong item when you click
Accidentally slipping can happen regardless of where the button is, moving a button won't stop someone from accidentally slipping a pixel or two. If you're looking at the URL or page title, you can tell if your mouse is on an incorrect item because it will be highlighted. So you won't accidentally delete the wrong item, even if you miss the desired delete button when you click without moving the mouse.
Putting the [ X ] button close to the URL or page title increases the accidental slip problem. It is intentionally not next to these UI elements because you still have the vertical slip potential, but you've added a horizontal slip that could also unintentionally delete data.
this is especially true when working fast or when deleting multiple items in succession
As has been mentioned previously, this use case you are describing is extremely rare, and dangerous. Working fast & deleting multiple individual items in succession is asking to inadvertently destroy data in any UI. If you want to delete many items from your History, a better approach would be to use the actual History page, not the address bar. You're far more likely to make a mistake by clicking individual items in fast succession than you are if you select multiple items and initiate a single delete operation.
to prove my point, you can even do a physical performance benchmark test of this--between having the X button on the left edge [in front of the item] or the right edge of the drop down. in which you race a timer to click delete many predetermined items as quickly and accurately as possible. the winner will be the left edge setup every time, with superior speed and accuracy.
It has also been pointed out that destroying data isn't supposed to be something easy to do, it's not a race and you don't want it to be in a normal area to click. This use case is not something to optimize for a user to click multiple times with speed. Trying to delete many arbitrary items from a list quickly is going to lead to more mistakes.
The ability to remove an entry from your history in the address bar dropdown is just a little convenient addition if you happen to spot an item or just created one - not for seeking out entries you know exist. If you notice something you want to delete, you move the mouse to the [ X ] button, review that the highlighting is over the correct entry and then delete it. There is no confirmation popup dialog, so you want the user to have to look back and make sure it's the correct history entry - that's the confirmation step.
If you want to delete many entries quickly, use the proper UI/UX for that. Take your timer and see how much faster you can delete 25-50 items with no mistakes in the History versus the Address Bar, or even just a half dozen scattered through the list. The History page is the winner here, as it is designed to support this scenario, while the address bar is designed for choosing a page to visit - deleting data is not a primary use case. A side benefit is that when you go to the History page, you might find there are more entries you want to delete than could be displayed in the dropdown. This increases the user's privacy as well.
despite all that, i realize not everyone will want to use this feature. it is not for the clumsy or the paranoid, who needs to work slower. that is why this is requested as an option--it is only for people who want the superior efficiency benefits of it.
That is noted; anyone who wants it can vote for it. Though an option several others have pointed out is poor design, and is desired by such a small percentage of the user base is unlikely to be implemented, especially anytime soon with the impending release of the Android browser. I'm just trying to calibrate your expectations.
In the meantime, have you considered making a mod to do this? I'm guessing it's rather straightforward. If it is something you really want, you could probably have this right now with a little bit of CSS, no waiting around for an uncertain future feature.
If you don't know how to modify the Vivaldi browser's UI, the friendly folks in the Modifications category of the forum can help you out. Read the pinned thread if you haven't already to understand how mods work, and if you can't figure out how to implement it on your own start a new thread in that category describing what you want. If you do figure it out, create a thread to share your code for anyone else who might want to have this.
BoneTone
we have different preferences. if you don't want it, just don't vote for it. i don't have time to debate this endlessly.
@TsunamiZ I won't, but if you read my post, I pointed you towards a way you can probably have this now.
here, i'll prove my point more simply.
just imagine this. if vivaldi by default had that X button on both the left edge [in front of the item] and the right edge of the drop down, i bet a majority of people will end up using the one on the left edge a majority of the time, because it is way easier to access and far more efficient, and it will reduce the risk of mistakes due to enabling better eye-hand coordination. enough said. as for the minority of people who are clumsy and paranoid about it, they can go turn it off in the options, and it is not a problem at all.
I tested it (very briefly) with this custom CSS:
.omni-clickable.OmniLinkItem.OmniLinkItem--SingleValue { display: flex; } span.OmniLinkItem-EraseButton { order: 0; } .OmniLinkItem-Favicon { order: 1; } span.OmniLinkItem-Url { order: 2; padding: 0px 6px; }
Personally, I prefer the current button at the right. At least for now you can use this custom CSS to get it which ever way you prefer.
@LonM said in Put the "delete history item" X button in the front...:
I tested it with this custom CSS:
Personally, I prefer the current button at the right. At least for now you can use this custom CSS to get it which ever way you prefer.
Thanks LonM. I was just working on this myself, trying various aligns, but this solution is easier.
Edit: Isn't the Favicon in it's own div... I was going to put the button between the favicon & URL.
