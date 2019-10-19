@TsunamiZ said in Put the "delete history item" X button in the front...:

@bonetone

@7twenty

so you don't accidentally slip a pixel or two and delete the wrong item when you click

Accidentally slipping can happen regardless of where the button is, moving a button won't stop someone from accidentally slipping a pixel or two. If you're looking at the URL or page title, you can tell if your mouse is on an incorrect item because it will be highlighted. So you won't accidentally delete the wrong item, even if you miss the desired delete button when you click without moving the mouse.

Putting the [ X ] button close to the URL or page title increases the accidental slip problem. It is intentionally not next to these UI elements because you still have the vertical slip potential, but you've added a horizontal slip that could also unintentionally delete data.

this is especially true when working fast or when deleting multiple items in succession

As has been mentioned previously, this use case you are describing is extremely rare, and dangerous. Working fast & deleting multiple individual items in succession is asking to inadvertently destroy data in any UI. If you want to delete many items from your History, a better approach would be to use the actual History page, not the address bar. You're far more likely to make a mistake by clicking individual items in fast succession than you are if you select multiple items and initiate a single delete operation.

to prove my point, you can even do a physical performance benchmark test of this--between having the X button on the left edge [in front of the item] or the right edge of the drop down. in which you race a timer to click delete many predetermined items as quickly and accurately as possible. the winner will be the left edge setup every time, with superior speed and accuracy.

It has also been pointed out that destroying data isn't supposed to be something easy to do, it's not a race and you don't want it to be in a normal area to click. This use case is not something to optimize for a user to click multiple times with speed. Trying to delete many arbitrary items from a list quickly is going to lead to more mistakes.

The ability to remove an entry from your history in the address bar dropdown is just a little convenient addition if you happen to spot an item or just created one - not for seeking out entries you know exist. If you notice something you want to delete, you move the mouse to the [ X ] button, review that the highlighting is over the correct entry and then delete it. There is no confirmation popup dialog, so you want the user to have to look back and make sure it's the correct history entry - that's the confirmation step.

If you want to delete many entries quickly, use the proper UI/UX for that. Take your timer and see how much faster you can delete 25-50 items with no mistakes in the History versus the Address Bar, or even just a half dozen scattered through the list. The History page is the winner here, as it is designed to support this scenario, while the address bar is designed for choosing a page to visit - deleting data is not a primary use case. A side benefit is that when you go to the History page, you might find there are more entries you want to delete than could be displayed in the dropdown. This increases the user's privacy as well.

despite all that, i realize not everyone will want to use this feature. it is not for the clumsy or the paranoid, who needs to work slower. that is why this is requested as an option--it is only for people who want the superior efficiency benefits of it.

That is noted; anyone who wants it can vote for it. Though an option several others have pointed out is poor design, and is desired by such a small percentage of the user base is unlikely to be implemented, especially anytime soon with the impending release of the Android browser. I'm just trying to calibrate your expectations.

In the meantime, have you considered making a mod to do this? I'm guessing it's rather straightforward. If it is something you really want, you could probably have this right now with a little bit of CSS, no waiting around for an uncertain future feature.

If you don't know how to modify the Vivaldi browser's UI, the friendly folks in the Modifications category of the forum can help you out. Read the pinned thread if you haven't already to understand how mods work, and if you can't figure out how to implement it on your own start a new thread in that category describing what you want. If you do figure it out, create a thread to share your code for anyone else who might want to have this.

BoneTone