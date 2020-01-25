"Private mode" is a set of tabs and windows that do not save permanent data (history) in the browser.

Yet, it is worded (and commonly misintepreted) like it would protect the user from the sites themselves and other network accessors like the ISP. (That is something a VPN or Tor would do.)

That is also a reason why there are warning texts every time a private tab is opened. But what if Vivaldi went one step further and removed confusion from the name and icon right away?

I propose changing the name "private mode" to "historyless mode" and the icon from a key to a crossed history icon (the clock).

Edit: alternatively name it "forget mode"