Rename "private mode" to "historyless mode"
madiso Translator
"Private mode" is a set of tabs and windows that do not save permanent data (history) in the browser.
Yet, it is worded (and commonly misintepreted) like it would protect the user from the sites themselves and other network accessors like the ISP. (That is something a VPN or Tor would do.)
That is also a reason why there are warning texts every time a private tab is opened. But what if Vivaldi went one step further and removed confusion from the name and icon right away?
I propose changing the name "private mode" to "historyless mode" and the icon from a key to a crossed history icon (the clock).
I feel like I've seen this topic before, but a quick search didn't bring anything up.
Some extra things to consider:
private mode also has a separate cookies state - Calling it "quarantine mode" or something might be appropriate in that case
private mode also keeps some data in memory [1] rather than writing to disk (e.g. the cache) - so calling it "memory mode" would make sense. except that'll just be even more confusing
Cqoicebordel Ambassador
Locally private ?
I chose the word "history" to represent "browsing data". Think about it - most people using the tool "clear browsing data" are likely to clear all saved data, not just history by itself, even if only for a specified time period.
"Quarantine mode" reminds me of antiviruses and virtualization - you can do anything and there will not be any consequences. Again, something more suited for VPN or Tor.
"Memory mode" - well, it elaborates on how it's done, not what is done.
"Locally private" - "local" sounds like computer drive, localhost or similar networkless behaviour.
A Former User
This topic is in Settings category.
@potmeklecbohdan No, I just thought that the private mode itself could be categorized as a setting. If you know a better category, feel free to report this topic to get it moved.
Amnesia mode.
Cliqz browser calls it "Forget mode"/"Forget window", which is also a clever way to word it.
overlyaware
@Ayespy Set it And... What?
i figured this thread would of been locked by now.
Just because there are some users who want to make fun of this, doesn't mean it is not a legitimate suggestion.
