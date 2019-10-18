Task Manager: Prevent Ending process of Extensions
-
Please enable a way to prevent ending a process of an extension, or easy access to task manager
I'v got extensions that prevent access to websites that can easily be taken down from the task manager.
e.g Password protect settings or task manager itself.
-
@DJC Welcome to the Vivaldi Forums
Please explain your issue in more detail. Maybe it's the language barrier, but I kind of don't understand what you mean...
Are you talking about Windows Task Manager or the Vivaldi Task Manager (Shift+ESC)?
-
The Vivaldi Task Manager lists running extensions added to the browser, I have an extension that prevents access to websites that can be easily bypassed if you end the process in Vivaldi task manager.
Also I've realized that right clicking the extension icons from the toggle menu opens a menu with the option of removing the extension from there.
So basically I think it would be good to enable a way to prevent extensions from being removed by users unless they have authority.
Thanks.
-
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived.
-