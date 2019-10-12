For users with multiple displays
-
trevorbrooks
When right-clicking the Vivaldi icon in the task bar and selecting New Window in the context menu, I think it would be beneficial to have the New Window open on the display where the context menu interaction took place.
For example: If I have a window open on Display 1 but right-click the icon in the task bar on Display 2, the New Window should open on Display 2.
-
Perhaps it can be done, to create a user for each window in Vivaldi (??)
-
@trevorbrooks This looks similar to open-new-windows-on-focused-monitor - is that the same request?
-
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived.
-