Opening multiple entries from address bar dropdown
After I middle-click a history entry from the address bar dropdown to load it in a background tab, the dropdown closes. This makes it impossible to click multiple entries in succession. It would be nice to be able to click more than one entry by, let's say, holding the Shift key.
FYI This is tracked internally as a bug - VB-53829
@LonM Oh, ok. Haven't considered this as a bug, more as a missing feature. But that's nice to know, thanks!
