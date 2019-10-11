I would like a feature where when I pick up my tab to move it, I can move it down (my tabs are vertical) a little and it stays to make a gap - make it not snap back to a list. Not only can I organize through stacking, I can organize by different groupings through gaps.

In addition, consider in the tab panel make it where I can click and drag with the mouse to select/highlight multiple tabs to move at once to pull them down, or move them into a group. Similar to using CTRL and selecting a few tabs, but using click and drag.

Thanks for consideration.



(I don't know if this is a panel or a tab question - reason for the multiple post)