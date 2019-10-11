Have tabs on a slide to put custom gap sizes between tabs.
-
I would like a feature where when I pick up my tab to move it, I can move it down (my tabs are vertical) a little and it stays to make a gap - make it not snap back to a list. Not only can I organize through stacking, I can organize by different groupings through gaps.
In addition, consider in the tab panel make it where I can click and drag with the mouse to select/highlight multiple tabs to move at once to pull them down, or move them into a group. Similar to using CTRL and selecting a few tabs, but using click and drag.
Thanks for consideration.
(I don't know if this is a panel or a tab question - reason for the multiple post)
-
Pesala Ambassador
@ruggah It is a request for Tabs. Tabs on the side are not panels. That refers to notes, bookmarks, downloads, etc.
-
I like the idea it seems like I suggested a long time ago into the old request thread. A light and quick way for managing their tabs.
-
-
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived.
-