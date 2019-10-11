Scroll bars to show more typed entries in form field
-
theinvoker
Firefox shows 6 results (alphabetical order) and with scrollbars i can scroll down to find the word i want to use to make my research
Vivaldi shows 6 results but no scroll bars so if what i want to search is not there, i have to write again. Also, the order seems random. it's not alphabetical and it's not showin the last word used to search...
Please add scrollbars
modedit changed title
-
theinvoker
@Gwen-Dragon then please change it and make it like firefox. This is a must have condition for me to use Vivaldi, since i use torrents, forums and i have to search for things very often
-
theinvoker
@Gwen-Dragon ok thanks. it was not easy to explain in english
-
LorenAmelang
This reminded me of a frustration I see in certain form fields. LastPass, for instance, provides its own dropdown suggestion pane with scroll bars:
Sometimes Vivaldi hides that under its own fixed list of suggestions, making the LastPass list unavailable:
Not only can I not see the choice I want there, but some of the Vivaldi suggestions are not even options for that particular field!
I've never figured out why the Vivaldi list appears when it does. Those screenshots were minutes apart, in the same browser instance. Maybe it depends on what URL it thinks is displayed? The dark mode format and 40% width are new, I hadn't seen them until today... The Vivaldi suggestions used to be black on white, and completely cover the original page suggestion area. A lot of things turned black with the latest Windows 10 update that was forced on me (1809) - could that be it?
It would be nice if Vivaldi would check for form fields that provide their own suggestions, and not hide them!
-
-