This reminded me of a frustration I see in certain form fields. LastPass, for instance, provides its own dropdown suggestion pane with scroll bars:

Sometimes Vivaldi hides that under its own fixed list of suggestions, making the LastPass list unavailable:

Not only can I not see the choice I want there, but some of the Vivaldi suggestions are not even options for that particular field!

I've never figured out why the Vivaldi list appears when it does. Those screenshots were minutes apart, in the same browser instance. Maybe it depends on what URL it thinks is displayed? The dark mode format and 40% width are new, I hadn't seen them until today... The Vivaldi suggestions used to be black on white, and completely cover the original page suggestion area. A lot of things turned black with the latest Windows 10 update that was forced on me (1809) - could that be it?

It would be nice if Vivaldi would check for form fields that provide their own suggestions, and not hide them!