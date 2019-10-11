command-line option to open urls in tiled mode
marcomausf
I could make good use of a command-line option to open a couple of urls in tiled mode.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/34180/command-line-to-open-2-websites-in-tile-mode suggests other people could use it, too, but I couldn't find a feature request for it.
What would this be good for?
If you combine --start-fullscreen and a tab-rotator-plugin and this feature-requested option, then Vivaldi can easily replace bloated "Digital Signage"-Solutions that cost a ton of money.
It would allow the screen-estate to be dynamically rearranged during rotation, something that quite a few "Digital Signage"-Solutions can NOT do. Show the dashboard full-screen. Show these two rss-feeds in tiled mode. Show web-gl jellyfish fullscreen. [...] You get the picture...
Pretty please?
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived.
