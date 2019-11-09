Show/hide extensions simply by hovering...
Please add an option to automatically show/hide extensions simply by hovering the mouse over the "toggle extensions" button. It will allow us to keep the UI clean by hiding extensions by default, while still allowing convenient effortless access to extensions when needed.
[bug reported VB-59933]
updated first post
@TsunamiZ I thought you will want to use your favorite “Updated fst post” method…
@potmeklecbohdan
yes, i just needed time to decide which post to keep. updated first post.
@TsunamiZ I don't really understand how it'll help you: instead of clicking the button, you just hover over it. I think the other version was better: you hover over it and when you leave the toolbar (w/o need to go back to the single button) and don't have any popup open, it closes.
@potmeklecbohdan
it would still work the same way. i just decided to keep the one with the simpler wording, to make it easier for everyone to understand. i think the devs will naturally understand how this should behave, without needing my explanation to be so detailed.
@TsunamiZ Do what you want… I personally think it's better to explain it clearly (even if you'd need a few words more).
ldexterldesign
I hate hover
It's UX suicide for anyone but power users, and I'm a power user who prefers keyboard (where hover doesn't exist) to pointer
Regards
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived.
