Site-specific settings for cookies
Since I want to generally not keep Cookies for more than a session, this is my default. I currently cannot find a way to achieve this, so I ask you to implement this as a specific website setting at vivaldi://settings/content/siteDetails?site=<URL>
A Former User
Change the
vivaldiin the URL to
chromeand you have it. You can also access this from popup of the padlock in address field.
I'll mark this as done, because it is possible, though there is a bit of a workaround needed.
I'd suggest also voting for Stop redirecting chrome:// URLs to vivaldi:// to fix the issue you're having.
For others that are looking for the feature: it is located at vivaldi://settings/content/cookies (thanks for clarification to @LonM).
Still, this should be located where the other site-specific settings are and not in a menu that isn't linked anywhere within the settings.
Now only accessible via chrome://settings/content/cookies
Hi, I agree with this and would like to bring the topic back up.
I set Vivaldi to delete all cookies after the session, but still I want to keep a few cookies for websites I use regularly. In Chrome and Opera this can easily be done in Site Settings -> Cookies -> "Allow cookies on [websites]". A function which is missing from Vivaldi's settings.
Well, actually it can be done if you visit this site: chrome://settings/content/cookies?search=cookies
This brings up the Chromium settings where you can change site-specific cookie settings.
However, I believe NO Chromium setting should be hidden from the Vivaldi settings! So developers, please bring this feature to the settings dialogue.
Obiwan2208
Check out this extension: https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/vanilla-cookie-manager/gieohaicffldbmiilohhggbidhephnjj
This one is a whitelist to keep the cookies you want to, the rest you can be configured when you want to erase them....so easy.
With extension icon you can add/remove any website from your whitelist, including subdomains
