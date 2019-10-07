Hi, I agree with this and would like to bring the topic back up.

I set Vivaldi to delete all cookies after the session, but still I want to keep a few cookies for websites I use regularly. In Chrome and Opera this can easily be done in Site Settings -> Cookies -> "Allow cookies on [websites]". A function which is missing from Vivaldi's settings.

Well, actually it can be done if you visit this site: chrome://settings/content/cookies?search=cookies

This brings up the Chromium settings where you can change site-specific cookie settings.

However, I believe NO Chromium setting should be hidden from the Vivaldi settings! So developers, please bring this feature to the settings dialogue.