Option to exclude certain bookmarks from search engine
karasinskijan97
Let's say you want to open a certain bookmark, "gb" for example, if you already have bookmark "ga" it will be considered best match, i don't care if "ga" appears in search suggestion and i would like to disable it from search suggestions, or lower it's priority.
Pesala Ambassador
@karasinskijan97 That is not my experience. Are you typing in the URL field or in Quick Commands?
