Montiverdi
Like many Windows users, I have a large directory tree of URL files collected over many years, and I have created buttons with commands to open these URL files in different browsers and Sandboxie sandboxes. I can display the webpage of any URL file in Firefox or IE with the commands:
Firefox <PathToURLFile> or IExplore <PathToURLFile>
But the command Vivaldi <PathToURLFile> just prints out the text of the URL file.
REQUEST: Could Vivaldi provide a command line to display in Vivaldi the webpage of a URL file?
- We had a productive discussion yesterday in the Forum, where amongst other things, @Gwen-Dragon supplied the command:
"C:\WINDOWS\system32\rundll32.exe" "C:\WINDOWS\system32\ieframe.dll",OpenURL <PathToURLFile>
This command opens the URL file properly in the default browser, but seems to have no flag to specify a particular browser.
- I have scripted the extraction of the URL from the URL file and subsequent display of the webpage in Vivaldi (or Edge). This solves the problem, but is too complicated. Such a simple procedure should be standard for Windows users because of the role that URL files have in Windows.
