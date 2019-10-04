Man pages for Vivaldi
DanielSeplarsky
I posted this in Vivaldi for Linux and got directed here. When running commands such as
man vivaldior
vivaldi --helpit returns nothing but I would like finer control over the startup options of Vivaldi and the only way to know them is through this command.
Perhaps the man page should be populated with the contents of https://peter.sh/experiments/chromium-command-line-switches/
DanielSeplarsky
@LonM That's what I was thinking since Vivaldi is using chromium as its base but who knows how many things they changed. It would be nice to have a dedicated manual page for Vivaldi.
@DanielSeplarsky Welcome to the forums and enjoy Vivaldi Browser
The Help is available by hitting F1 key
Just a reminder, some switches were removed and news one added.
