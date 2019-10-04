Search widget opacity
I have a Galaxy phone with One UI, and it has the ability to customize the home screen widgets to some extent. I guess it's a general Android feature.
Most widgets have the option to change the fill color and its opacity. It would be nice to have these for the Vivaldi widget as well.
Even if the widget just followed the dark/light theme selection that would be a good start.
@LonM
A first step, yes. But I use a custom theme, which is a third, different option in the theme selection.
