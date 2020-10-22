Option to close all tabs when app is closed
deinonychuscowboy
When vivaldi is exited, typically by swiping it out of the cached app switcher (android square button), it retains your open tabs the next time the app is opened. Many other android browsers have an option to either have this behavior, or start fresh with a new session when the app is opened (some also support clearing cookies etc when the app is fully closed / removed from cache). With vivaldi I'm constantly having my list of open tabs stack up longer and longer because I'm used to being able to close the app when I'm done with a session and get a fresh session next time, so I'd really like a checkbox for this behavior in the settings.
In Android removal from task list (by swipe) <> closing app
https://developer.android.com/guide/components/activities/process-lifecycle
On the other hand also switching to another app (or launcher main screen) could cause pausing background app - would you be happy to have all tabs closed in this case too?
If you actually go to the V menu and choose Exit, it should close all tabs.
This does not work for me on either of the Vivaldi Android versions. Does it work for you?
Currently running:
- Vivaldi Android Beta 2.9.1741.39 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
- Vivaldi Android Snapshot 2.9.1741.3 (Official Build) (64-bit)
I know that the versioning seems weird, but those are both the latest available -- the beta has been updated more recently and with higher version numbers for itself and Chrome than the snapshot.
I was really hoping it would, because I've got hundreds of tabs to close in each of them right now, something that happens frequently.
So, in light of that fact as well as what I discuss below, perhaps the best way to provide this functionality is to just have a menu item called "Close all tabs." I was actually about to submit this as a feature request when I found this thread. It is a different request, though similar.
I haven't voted for this request yet because I don't want it to close all tabs on exit. That would be a pain to me. I'd have to toggle the option, exit, toggle the option again when really all that is needed is an item in the menu for "Close all tabs."
A menu item would also likely be sufficient to solve the OP's issue as well, without the excessive burden on users who don't want to have all tabs closing every time the exit. They want to generally restore their session, but still have the ability to close all the tabs when needed (like now when I've have to do over 400 clicks on the x to get back to a clean session).
The extra burden for those who never want to restore their session is only a couple clicks when they first open the app, as opposed to something around 6 clicks, then 2 more to exit the app, then a couple more to restart the app, then those 6 clicks or so to turn the option off again. That's starting to approach 20 clicks, an order of magnitude greater.
Utilitarianism would have us choose a menu item rather than a setting for auto closing on exit.
So, if we can change the feature request to that, I'll vote for it instead of opening a new one.
Edit: never mind the strikethrough, OP hasn't been on since November with only 2 posts and no responses to replies. I'll work up some good copy for the menu feature and post in a little bit.
Other Android browsers do close all tabs on Exit, so I just presumed Vivaldi did as well - but you're right, it doesn't.
edwardp Ambassador
+1 for this option. Would like to see it on Settings/Privacy.
natanvarga
Is there a way to automatically close tabs whne I close vivaldi? That is, I want to start vivaldi the next time with no previous tabs open.
Also, is it possible to start vivaldi in incognito mode by default? Or get it to clear browser data upon closing it automatically?
@natanvarga Don't think any of this is possible yet, especially the deletion of cookies (with whitelist) on exit would make sense.
In any case, it can only be optional, since some prefer to continue on the same page after an interruption (call, use of another app, etc) which requires closing the browser temporarily.
On Android > 7 (not sure about the exact version) it is possible to start in incognito mode via the icon (long-press). This does, however, not happen when you visit via an external link.
deinonychuscowboy
We're now in stable and this still doesn't appear to be an option. I'd reiterate that every other android browser I have ever used closes all tabs when the application is swiped out of the task list -- this does not need to be the default behavior, but it should be an option.
Such as? Chrome does not. Firefox does not even if you have the setting checked to close open tabs on exit. The reason is because swiping an application out of the task list is not a close or exit command in Android.
Edit: just for people's reference
removing an entry in recent tasks will kill any background processes that exist for the process. It won't directly causes services to stop, however there is an API for them to find out the task was removed to decide if they want this to mean they should stop. This is so that removing say the recent task of an e-mail app won't cause it to stop checking for e-mail.
If you really want to completely stop an app, you can long press on recent tasks to go to app info, and hit force stop there. For stop is a complete kill of the app -- all processes are killed, all services stopped, all notifications removed, all alarms removed, etc. The app is not allowed to launch again until explicitly requested.
I use Vivaldi on my Desktop for about two years, now i installed it on my Android Phone. Before i used Dolphin. Dolphin Browser has a option to activate "start with a new tab". I liked it and wish, Vivaldi had this Option too...
To the original question, the current version of Vivaldi for Android does have a Close all tabs item on the tabs page - it is on the three dot menu. I will observe that Opera has an option to start with a new tab either after you exit the browser or after 2 hours of inactivity (just mentioning in terms of competing browsers.)
+1
A must have for me too.
@BoneTone I don't really believe that mane123 is talking about a new/different feature to what the OP is asking. I came here searching for this exact behaviour. The OP even says in their post that "or start fresh with a new session when the app is opened (some also support clearing cookies etc when the app is fully closed / removed from cache).".
From reading your replies it seems that it is not possible to detect a "kill" via swiping. I think what people are really after is an option to just have Vivaldi android restart/re-init/come back from background and reload, clear history, and act like it was a clean launch. From reading this and my feelings already I don't think the way we get there is too important.
If this is not immediately possible due to the constraints above, do you think we could get a setting to either not re-launch tabs when Vivaldi menu -> "exit" is clicked, or to default boot into a private browser somehow? (just so at least i can habituate myself into doing this each time as a stopgap)
thanks
@JohnnyMu yup, sorry, I misread the post, too many threads on a tiny screen.
Just to clarify, this is not exiting the browser. Swiping or clicking an X button to remove an app from the "recent apps" or "apps switcher" does not issue a kill or exit command to the program. Some programs may elect to execute an exit command themselves when that happens, however Android itself does not tell the program to exit; very many, probably most, programs do not exit when you do this.
Thus, it's safest to assume that the program will not be exited if you swipe it out of the app switcher, as the default behavior is not to exit.
deinonychuscowboy
And yet, many apps do interpret a swipe out of the recents list to mean closing the application, including many browsers, whether that is their action or the operating system's; another example besides Dolphin is Cheetah browser, which I used before vivaldi. Please consider implementing this feature on its merits rather than arguing with me about nomenclature. If you don't understand the feature I'm requesting, that's one thing, but being contrarian about what a swipe does/does not mean is just rude.
+1
The only reason that I haven't totally switched from Brave to Vivaldi is the missing of this option...