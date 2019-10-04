"++" button on the tab bar for "clone tab"...
-
Please add an option for a "++" button on the tab bar for "clone tab", next to the current "+" button for "open a new tab". It would be a more convenient and faster way to clone tab with the mouse.
[bug reported VB-58478]
-
IMO it would be totally nonintuitive that instead of incrementation the current tab was cloned xD
-
"++" is intuitive because it can visually represent a duplicate or a clone. but if vivaldi can come up with a better icon for it, that is fine too.
-
Tips: You can middle click on RELOAD button to clone current active tab. or simply setup a keyboard command for clone tab.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@dude99 Ctrl+Click also works.
I think another button next to new tab would result in many errors.
-
It can be intuitive if the plus icon is moving according to the selected tab. Please look this suggestion New Tab Icon and Position to Follow Mouse Cursor. Then the icon with only one plus symbol, thanks to a middle click for example, could become a drop menu for basic operations like cloning or others.
-
@Pesala said in "++" button on the tab bar for "clone tab"...:
I think another button next to new tab would result in many errors.
it would only result in many errors if the user is careless. vivaldi users are power users, we don't fear having more buttons for convenience.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@TsunamiZ It is not power users I am concerned about, though even they can make errors when busy.
Vivaldi must be usable by all users. This thread is not posted as an option in the Settings category. Two new tab buttons with different functions and icons is bad design. Do we need another one for New Window?
Power users can define and remember shortcuts for Clone Tab if they use it frequently, or middle-click/ctrl+click on the reload button.
-
i reworded it to request it as an option.
-
while the middle click on reload button is a nice shortcut we have currently, it is really not very intuitive and it is not mentioned in the tooltip.
-
A Former User
@TsunamiZ said:
intuitive
If you middle click a link, it opens in new (background) tab. The reload button works like a link to the current address so if you middle click it, it opens the link in a new tab. Still not intuitive?
-
@potmeklecbohdan said in "++" button on the tab bar for "clone tab"...:
If you middle click a link, it opens in new (background) tab. The reload button works like a link to the current address so if you middle click it, it opens the link in a new tab. Still not intuitive?
i can see the connection, but it is still rather abstract. if it was something like middle click on the new tab button, it would be more intuitive, because that would relate to creating tabs. but it would still need to be mentioned in the tooltip. and i also meant to say that the shortcut is currently too hidden and not easy to find.
-
I quite like the idea of being able to make a custom button. If thats implemented, then most requests for a new button could be handled near instantly without intervention from developers.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@LonM Custom Buttons are certainly more flexible than a myriad of options in Settings. I have a button in Opera 12.18 to split a tab.
- One click splits the tab vertically
- A second click splits it horizontally
- A long click removes the split by reloading the tab
Having split a tab, one can navigate freely in either tile without affecting the other tile. The separator can be dragged to resize the tiles.
-
@TsunamiZ I agreed that middle click to clone tab should also work on the + button, as by logic it make sense.
But I think middle click on Reload button is more practical because Reload button is always located in the same spot, unlike the + button which always moving (depend on how many tabs opened) & unpredictable when I need to access it.
As for the ++ button idea, I don't think it's a good idea because "too many button for everything" is one of the big problem of Old Opera (origin concept of Vivaldi). IMHO @LonM idea of custom button would be best solution.
That's just my 2 cents.
-
i have it requested as an option, so power users who don't fear more buttons can take advantage of it.
-
if you are concerned about the "open a new tab" button moving around, you should vote for this request...
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/41208/let-us-move-the-open-a-new-tab-button-to-the-address-bar-row-of-buttons
-
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived.
This could probably now be achieved by creating a custom command / button
-