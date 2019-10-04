Hotkey to toggle show/hide extensions on the address bar...
Please add a hotkey to toggle show/hide extensions on the address bar. Currently, we only have an option for an "extensions toggle" button on the address bar, but it would be convenient to also have a hotkey.
[bug reported VB-58474]
This would be useful for me - I so rarely use the toggle that I just hide it with CSS. But then of course on the rare occasion I do need it, I'm stuck.
I probably wouldn't use a keyboard shortcut, but if it was available in quick commands that would be great.
ldexterldesign
TyrionTargaryen Supporters Patron
I was just looking for this option, and realized it doesn't exist yet. So I came to see if anyone else had requested it. Adding my vote.
Would be great to have it available for mouse gestures and command chains as well!