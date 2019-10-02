(Stacked) Tiled tabs as startup pages
It would be really nice if the "Use current pages" button for setting startup pages would include tiled tabs and stack settings. I've got Google Messages, Twitter and Reddit tiled and stacked (and the stack renamed) all nice and pretty, but there doesn't seem to be a way for me to make Vivaldi start up like this.
@Sorensiim Are you using Startup with "Specific Pages"? Maybe better to use "Last Session", then it should remember your stacks.
@Pathduck Yep, startup with specific pages, as I prefer this to starting up with my last session
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived.
