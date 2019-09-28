Dragging the panel with the tab thumbnails
Don't know if this has been requested since I'm not sure what the name is of these panels that contain the thumbnails of the tabs I couldn't search effectively in this forum.
Could you implement an option to allow dragging this aforementioned panel to the left,right,bottom,top so that it is possible to move the positions of the tab thumbnails without having to go into settings?
Why is this useful? well on big monitors like ultrawides or multimonitor setups or just if the sidepanel bar is open or not... then you might want the tabs thumbnail panel on the left or the right or top, depending on the location of the window on the screen.
@dalinar Do you mean the "tab bar"? That's how it's called in settings.
I guess you're asking for similar behaviour to how the windows taskbar behaves - if it is in an "unlocked" state, you can drag it wherever you want.
yes, the tab bar - yes like windows.. and yes it needs either locking or some setting to enable/disable that is off by default it otherwise there will be a lot of confused users dragging it accidentally around
