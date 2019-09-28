Hello,

I have allready installed Vivaldi for my wife and she is happy (except when your updates kill the tabs from previous session she allways has open)

Now I want to migrate too, but I don't want 2 red similar icons in the taskbar.

Instead I would like to be able to check an option in my own profile saying 'add profile icon to vivaldi's taskbar menu"

When this is checked I would get, when right clicking on Vivaldi icon in the taskbar, a new menuitem under ,new tab, new window, new private window, called "Christophe's profile" with the beautiful profile icon you allready display when on deskktop.

having such an icon on desktop, or side to side in taskbar is good, but I have allready too much of them, please let me regroup the profile into vivaldi's taskbar menu.

Thank you

If you did not understand the idea, please explain what you understood so I can fix it. Don't miss the target.