Allow moving bookmarks bar to window frame
-
I have tried to create my bookmars into just three folders, so that my bookmarks are very compact. It seems like a big waste of space to lose about a quarter inch of my screen for the bookmarks, so I constanly have them off.
Would it be possible to be able to move my bookmarls to the window frame. I would prefer them to be on the top right (next to the Synced Tabs & Closed Tabs buttons)
Thank you.
(mod edit: updated title from "Allow bookmarks to migrate on the window frame.")
-
@TomHatz Hello and welcome to the forums!
Just wondering, if you are concerned about unneeded waste of space on the screen, why don't you just use the Bookmarks Panel (F6) or the Bookmarks Menu (Alt+B) available from the V-button?
You'd never need to show the Bookmarks Bar at all, and you can have lots of folders
-
@Pathduck You are absolutely right, I could do that.
But that would necessite pressing F6 to show the bookmarks. I try to avoid extra keystrokes when I can.
Most of the time I have the Panel hidden.
What I tried to describe would place the bookmarks always right there on the screen.
Thank you.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@TomHatz Try Alt, then B to open the Bookmarks menu.
-
-
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived.
-