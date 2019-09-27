I have tried to create my bookmars into just three folders, so that my bookmarks are very compact. It seems like a big waste of space to lose about a quarter inch of my screen for the bookmarks, so I constanly have them off.

Would it be possible to be able to move my bookmarls to the window frame. I would prefer them to be on the top right (next to the Synced Tabs & Closed Tabs buttons)

Thank you.

(mod edit: updated title from "Allow bookmarks to migrate on the window frame.")