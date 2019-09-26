For tab thumbnails, please add an option to maintain aspect ratio. This is helpful when there are lots of tabs and the thumbnails get smaller, and maintaining the aspect ratio of the thumbnails will help keep the page in view in the thumbnails, instead of being cropped off. With this setting on, it will cause the thumbnails to get smaller when there are lots of tabs, but that is fine--keeping the page in view in the thumbnails is more important.

And while you are at it, please add an option that automatically matches the tab thumbnails aspect ratio with the current page display area. It will be more optimal for keeping the page in view in the thumbnails than the current default 4:3 aspect ratio.

[bug reported VB-58129]