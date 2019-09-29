Highlight downloaded file in the file manager when hitting 'show in file manager'
Would it be possible to highlight the recently downloaded file in the file manager when hitting 'show in file manager' ?
Other browser have this feature, which allows to quickly locate your file.
EDIT: this is only true in Linux (I am currently running Ubuntu Gnome 18.04 with Nautilus ).
@M44T Hi,
For me the file is highlighted when you press the button.
Perhaps this behaviour is buggy.
- What OS / Desktop environment / File manager do you use?
- What vivaldi version are you using?
Pesala Ambassador
@M44T It works for me, and has done for as long as I can remember. It seems that you are using Linux. Please edit your thread to indicate that.
Specs: AMD A10-6800K, 8 Gb on Win 10 64-bit 1903 build 18362.356 • Snapshot 2.9.1675.11 (64-bit)
Desktop? File browser?
I'm presuming you mean some version of Ubuntu, but there are a lot of differences between Gnome, KDE, LXDE, Mate, etc. hence just saying "1804 LTS" doesn't help much.
