What would be even better is a single guesture to close current tab before even going into tab view. Consider Opera Touch (Andriod) how you can quick close from the floating action button.

Where one has many tabs open, we usually want to just close when we are finished with it, and usually we already have it front & centre & just want close. Vivaldi (Andriod) already has EXCELLENT swipe left & right on top & bottom bars (SOOOOO USEFUL). Maybe a swipe up from bottom could close tab, which would be converse animation as when you open in new tab (animation pops up from bottom), so swipe up from bottom could animate tab away to top (i.e. throw away).