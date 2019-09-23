System equalizer support (android beta)
oldmelnik99
Vivaldi for android (beta) does not support system sound equalizer. Will it get this in release version or in the next future?
Very useful feature imho.
Thank you Vivaldi for a great android browser
The App Bass Booster Bluetooth Speaker works.
Pie on XIAOMI device.
But didn't tested the System integrated equalizer, if that's what you mean.
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived.
