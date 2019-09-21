Sync tabs without history
-
madiso Translator
I'd like to sync my tabs between devices, but not store the whole history in sync servers (even though it's encrypted).
Is there a way to do that right now or if not, could it be added in the future?
-
mib2berlin
@madiso
Hi, it is possible with sync already, near the trash can is a cloud symbol.
It show tabs open on other devices if they are synced, too.
Cheers, mib
-
madiso Translator
The icon is grayed out for me and I have the "manually entered history and remote sessions" disabled.
-
-
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived.
-