The titlebar of a typical Windows program becomes paler when the window no longer has focus. I can configure the Vivaldi titlebar and address bar to any colour I want, for example:

But It seems that I can't make the colour change when the window no longer has focus. This is a nuisance because I often end up typing into the wrong wrindow --- I routinely use Alt+Tab to go between windows, so I always need the visual clue to see where I am.

RECOMMENDATION: Could the option of such a colour-change be written into the Vivaldi code.