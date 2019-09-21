Vivaldi titlebar should become paler when window no longer has focus
Montiverdi
The titlebar of a typical Windows program becomes paler when the window no longer has focus. I can configure the Vivaldi titlebar and address bar to any colour I want, for example:
But It seems that I can't make the colour change when the window no longer has focus. This is a nuisance because I often end up typing into the wrong wrindow --- I routinely use Alt+Tab to go between windows, so I always need the visual clue to see where I am.
RECOMMENDATION: Could the option of such a colour-change be written into the Vivaldi code.
- Perhaps this involves additional code that I can add, and that code may already been written.
- See the discussion with @Ornorm at https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/40628/i-can-t-see-which-window-has-the-focus
- Apologies if the feature is already there, or if this has already been proposed.
If you have tabs enabled the tab colour becomes slightly paler, but from your screenshot I see you have no way of identifying this. That needs to be improved - good suggestion.
Montiverdi
Thanks, @LonM. Prompted by your post, I have now found the relevant setting:
Tools --> Settings--> Appearance --> Background Window Behaviour --> Fade Foreground Colours.
This setting does indeed change the colour, but it is uglier rather than paler, and the change is only slight and not nearly enough to avoid confusion. The colour change on the standard Windows titlebar makes everything clear in a fraction of a second.
- The best solution would seem to be allowing the user to choose the background colour on the same panel
Tools --> Settings --> Themes --> Edit Theme
where the focused colour is chosen. That would conform to Vivaldi's promise to let the user configure things.
- Also, the 'Fade Foreground Colours' setting would seem to belong better with this panel than in the 'Appearance' item, where I only found it by chance.
Yes, it could definitely be clearer. Not that if you enable "Native Window" you will get the native OS title bar, which does change colour according to the OS setting when in the background.
It's probably doable in a CSS mod by overriding one of the standard colours. Vivaldi takes your theme colour and modifies it slightly for different uses. You can see the results here:
vivaldi://themecolors/
For instance the faded active tab bar is "colorAccentBgFaded".
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived.
