showing the browser version in the status bar is a neat hidden option that you can access by pasting the dog face emoji into the search field of settings. but vivaldi should make it more accessible and not hide it.

vivaldi also needs to get rid of that colored vivaldi icon next to the version number or at least make it properly match color with our theme--because right now it stands out like a sore thumb and looks bad. if it is color coded for a reason, then what vivaldi should do is use the colored icons only for the test builds, and remove the icon for the final release. please add an option for this.

[bug reported VB-57781]