Improve showing the browser version in the status bar...
-
showing the browser version in the status bar is a neat hidden option that you can access by pasting the dog face emoji into the search field of settings. but vivaldi should make it more accessible and not hide it.
vivaldi also needs to get rid of that colored vivaldi icon next to the version number or at least make it properly match color with our theme--because right now it stands out like a sore thumb and looks bad. if it is color coded for a reason, then what vivaldi should do is use the colored icons only for the test builds, and remove the icon for the final release. please add an option for this.
[bug reported VB-57781]
-
-
the old request topic was marked as done when it really wasn't. i'm also updating this new request based on the previous discussion.
-
The coloured icon is a visual clue to which version someone is using: red=stable, black=snapshot. It doesn't make sense to change that.
-
@TsunamiZ said in Improve showing the browser version in the status bar...:
if it is color coded for a reason, then what vivaldi should do is use the colored icons only for the test builds, and remove the icon for the final release.
-
You can do it with a CSS mod of course
.application-icon-biscuit { filter: grayscale(1); }
or
.application-icon-biscuit { display: none; }
-
i prefer it to be an official option.
-
madiso Translator
I'd suggest for these options to be moved into vivaldi://experiments, which already has several similar ones.
-
but the current ones in this topic aren't experimental, so it doesn't make sense to move them. they are not a part of that category.
-
madiso Translator
@TsunamiZ How are they not? Considering they are hidden in the first place.
-
the only thing they have in common is that they are hidden. and as i suggested, the ones in this topic should even be brought out of hiding.
-
A Former User
@TsunamiZ said in Improve showing the browser version in the status bar...:
i prefer it to be an official option.
So why don't you write it in the first post? Until then I have to disagree with you.
-
@potmeklecbohdan
i added a request for an option at the end the first post.
-
A Former User
@TsunamiZ I think you didn't understand me fully. You want it to disappear/adapt the theme. I want it how it is now. If you request …or at least… it means that you want it primarily non-optional.
-
Thanks!
This Emoji works:
🐶
-
@potmeklecbohdan
i reworded it. options are good for everybody.
-
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived.
-