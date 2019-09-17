Synchronise site settings
It would be nice if Vivaldi would also synchronise the site’s parameters.
For example, if I have set Javascript to be disabled by default and if I have add an exception for somes sites, I would like these settings to be the same on all my devices.
(mod edit: updated title)
@PIERREV This stuff is synchronised for desktop, but apparently not on mobile. I'd consider this a bug.
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://vvld.in/how-to-report-bugs
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VB-). Thanks.
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
@LonM Thank you LonM.
I just did the bug report. It's registered with number VB-57614
Regards
@PIERREV said in Synchronise site settings:
VB-57614
Thanks. I'll keep an eye on this bug id.
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived.
This is still being tracked as a bug, with id VAB-5
