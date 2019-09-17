Live view tab thumbnails...
Please add the ability to set certain tab thumbnails to live view, via right click menu and hotkey. This is handy for keeping track of the activity in other tabs such as live chats, or for entertainment purposes such as watching the news or music videos in a tab thumbnail while browsing other pages. It is like having a bunch of mini monitors. It will make tab thumbnails a lot more useful and fun. When a tab thumbnail is in live view, it should be indicated with an eye icon overlay on the tab icon.
[bug reported VB-57511]
