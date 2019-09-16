Cookie and site settings from lock icon at the beginning of the address bar
-
On desktop browser clicking on the lock icon at the beginning of the address bar I can quickly get to the cookie and other webpage specific settings. I would like to have the same for the mobile browser. Usually I am browsing with cookies disabled and I only enable them for specific sites where they are really needed. Now on the mobile browser it is a bit cumbersome to add exceptions through the menu.
(mod edit: changed title wording)
-
You can click on the "site settings" link, but maybe that's not as easy as on desktop.
-
Indeed I can click on it and I can see some website settings, but I can not see which cookies are enabled or disabled and can not modify the site specific cookie setting directly there, like in the desktop browser.
-
@Zsul said in Cookie and site settings from lock icon at the beginning of the address bar:
I can not see which cookies are enabled or disabled
Hello there,
There are two tabs on the top of the Cookies settings
Left → Allowed
Right → Blocked
Keep in touch
-
@lamarca Sorry, but I can not find those two tabs anywhere. Here are some screenshots:
-
@Zsul Fine, image. You need three steps as shown in the shot. Honestly, I don't edit cookies.
Please, let us know what did you get.
-
@lamarca Yes, exacly that's what I miss from the mobile browser. Of course it works on desktop for me too.
-
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived.
-