Make browsing experience same as Vivaldi for PC
stilgarwolf
(Optional) Make layout, tab policy and link menus same for mobile and desktop versions.
PC like tabbed interface, tab switching policy and link menus will not force user to change browsing habits when switching from desktop to mobile.
Also, do not enforce layout by device type, let user to choose.
I can't have tabbed interface on my 6.4" phone and it is annoying. (Huawei Mate has 7.2" display!)
@stilgarwolf About the tabs: desktop tabs and vertical tabs
stilgarwolf
@stilgarwolf About the tabs: desktop tabs and vertical tabs
I read them, but is not about tabs only. Tab switching and open links in background/foreground are both important.
