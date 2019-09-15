Catalonian translation.
-
Hello, I want to launch a proposal. Could the Vivaldi community translate the browser into Catalan ?
Is it possible to edit lines of code to translate the browser and send them to programmers ?
I think that as in any other language we could have access to this wonderful browser.
-
A Former User
I think this applies also to Android version.
-
Komposten Translator
Catalan exists in the translation system but there hasn't been any activity on the Android strings yet (0 % translated). If you want to help out, you can go to the link @potmeklecbohdan put in his post (above this one) and sign up by following the instructions in the first post there (essentially, send a personal message to Shpankov).
-
Vivaldi now has a catalan translation. Find it in menu > Configuració > Ajustos d'idioma
-