Diet context menu on selecting text of link
The context menu on selecting text of link should be same as ones on general text selection.
For a better context menu on selecting text please look also this suggestion Show icons in context menu, and more according to me, this selector with Quick Selection Bubble for Search Engine and Panel.
I mean to remove non text related items of context menu on text of link, such as link related items, inspect and validate.
I understand : when you select text and show context menu, some general functions such inspect element or validate page should not be visible : they can be reached otherwise indeed clicking for contextmenu without highlighting text .
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived.
You can now customise your menu as needed from settings.
