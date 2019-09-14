Possibility to use the profiles
Hi,
First of all, thanks a lot for this new Android browser. I like it very much. I has already become my default browser.
I would like to have the possibility to use the profiles, as it is the case on the Windows version. It would be very useful on my Android tablet, which is a shared device.
Kind regards
christian473music
or at the very least be able to sync my phone tabs to the little cloud icon on both my home profile and my work profile. it's a bit annoying to have to open my home profile just to grab a tab from my phone and paste it into my work profile.
Hi,
Welcome to Vivaldi's Forums!
You would have 2 workarounds:
- Dual Apps
- If the Device OS/Manufacturer has it
- With Apps from the Store
- Installing the SnapShot
Some useful links,
- Dual Apps
I'm in the same situation with a personal and work profile. I need both on my mobile.
I'll give SnapShot a try for now.
Not sure if thread reviving is frowned upon here, if it is then I sincerely apologize.
But I also gave Snapshot a try, and it doesn't seem like anything along the lines of multiple profiles has been implemented still? CMIIW.
@exiles299 When discussing feature requests, we would much prefer you discuss on old threads than open new ones.
There have not been any work on adding profiles yet. If you're using android, you might be able to use device-level profiles as an alternative.
+1 on multiple profiles, for iOS as well. Supports Vivaldi's championing of privacy.
iOS 17 Safari supports it. It could be a nice differentiator. Only other I have found that supports it on iOS is iCab.
please implement. it makes no sense to have profiles on the desktop but not on the phone.. why? simple reason.. syncing. You can't sync many to one, you have to sync one to one.. therefore profiles need to be implemented in the mobile browser.