Activate last Tab
-
The updated description in the Options:Tabs "Click current tab to switch to last active tab" is still quite incorrect.
Try this:
- Open fresh browser
- Open 3 tabs
- Activate the 1st tab, then the 2nd, then click on the 2nd again (currently active) tab to go back to 1st
- Click on the 1st tab (now active), i would expect to go "back to the last tab" (which was 2nd), instead it goes to the 3rd tab (which is not the last active tab)
It would be nice if it was added as an option to actually "switch to the last active tab", as it tends to be in every other software that has that feature (like in old Opera, many others too, just mentioning that for reference).
Since i do have many tabs (20-50) open and keep jumping between them and would actually like to go to the last tab when i click the active tab, with this current system i should need to remember all of the tabs and from where i activated them, which is just silly.
-
@Cail Hi. Thanks for finding this out. This looks like it might be a bug.
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://vvld.in/how-to-report-bugs
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VB-). Thanks.
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
-
To me that behavior sounds logical. By clicking on the second tab again, you "minimize" or "deactivate" it, so it basically goes "back to the end of the line".
I think it was the same in Opera, but I'm not 100% sure because it's been a while.
-
-
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived.
-