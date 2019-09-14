The updated description in the Options:Tabs "Click current tab to switch to last active tab" is still quite incorrect.

Try this:

Open fresh browser

Open 3 tabs

Activate the 1st tab, then the 2nd, then click on the 2nd again (currently active) tab to go back to 1st

Click on the 1st tab (now active), i would expect to go "back to the last tab" (which was 2nd), instead it goes to the 3rd tab (which is not the last active tab)

It would be nice if it was added as an option to actually "switch to the last active tab", as it tends to be in every other software that has that feature (like in old Opera, many others too, just mentioning that for reference).

Since i do have many tabs (20-50) open and keep jumping between them and would actually like to go to the last tab when i click the active tab, with this current system i should need to remember all of the tabs and from where i activated them, which is just silly.