Choose active tab color
Sometimes I find it hard to see which tiny tab on the list is the active one, so I'd really like it if we could select the colour we wanted an active tab to be. "Lighter gray" just isn't good enough for me.
A Former User
You can — it's the accent color (or the background one if you chose to apply accent color to window — then accent is used on other tabs)
as @potmeklecbohdan says, you can change the accent colour - click the edit icon in theme settings.
Or do you want a totally different colour for the active tab?
VivaldiBrowserFan
@lonm
I want a totally different color for the active tab. I have been unable to find any information on how to accomplish this. I would like to set my active tab to be red. Can this be done?
@vivaldibrowserfan closest thing with current theme support is still active tab+address bar similar as in the default
Blueprinttheme.
.tab.active { background-color: red !important; }
@shifte What file is that entry put in?
@Jost56
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/10549/modding-vivaldi
Please read "Vivaldi 2.6 and above".
