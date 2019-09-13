@fauthd said in Improve bookmarks editor:

No way to edit bookmarks (change URL) in panel.

Use the pane for the selected bookmark at the bottom of the panel. If it is collapsed, double-click or drag the separator to expand it.

As noted in your other thread multiple bookmarks can be selected for drag and drop or deletion using the Ctrl+Click and/or Ctrl+Shift+Click standard Windows shortcuts.

The Edit option is missing from the context menu, but you can edit the bookmark name by clicking twice (not double-click, which opens it) or by pressing F2 Rename shortcut.