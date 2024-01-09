Solved Separate default Private and Regular search engines
Innertuber40
This is a great feature on the PC version, and I'd love to see it implemented in this app in the future.
pafflick Vivaldi Team
Today, we've released Vivaldi 6.5 for Android, which allows setting a separate Search Engine for Private Tabs.
antoine.luboz
Hi,
It could be nice to have this feature that already exists on Vivaldi desktop version.
I am talking about the ability to chose a different search engine for private navigation and regular navigation, as well as the ability to customize the search engine via a specific url, as well as enabling POST over GET search.
Infact, I am personally using personalised links including my own parameters for both startpage and duckduck go, in order to avoid cookies. Please make available for Vivaldi on Android.
Thanks
I would appreciate a lot having a separate search engine option for the incognito mode because if I am going incognito I would prefer a more privacy respecting search engine like DuckDuckGo or Startpage
There should be an option for a separate search engine only for private tabs.
(It would make sense for it to be DuckDuckGo by default)
Like how it's done on Desktop:
This is already an option for the upcoming version 6.5, it was added in snapshot 3206.20.
6.5 is also hopefully not too far off, the first RC was released during the weekend.
This is also a duplicate of https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/52917/different-search-engine-for-private-mode-and-regular-mode-on-mobile
mib3berlin
@GeeZuZz
I sorry but I was not aware of this new setting in 6.5, even I use the snapshot.
I had only checked the stable version.
Cheers, mib
pafflick Vivaldi Team
