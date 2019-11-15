Show and highlight URL on address bar tap
-
madiso Translator
Chromium has a default-enabled flag called "search-ready omnibox" which basically dumbs down the address bar when tapped by placing the current URL as a suggestion with an option to edit and copy it.
I think Vivaldi users are a bit smarter than that and know how to use an address bar, also it breaks consistency with the desktop, hence I suggest disabling it by default.
Found a patch by Bromite: https://github.com/bromite/bromite/blob/master/build/patches/Revert-Cleanup-Search-Ready-Omnibox-flag-since-it-has-launched.patch
Reported as VB-60214.
-
madiso Translator
This post is deleted!
-
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived.
-