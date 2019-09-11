Provide an option to turn off the notification bar to turn off all private tabs
Poto Ambassador
Many times, because of accidental misuse, I closed all my private tabs that I haven't finished reading.
Provide an option to let the user close all the private tabs by turning off the notification bar
mod edit: changed to "private tabs"
madiso Translator
Did you mean "private tabs"? In that case you can turn off the "Private" notification channel on your system settings.
