For the image properties "i" button that we see in the top right corner of an image page, please move it farther to the right so that we can click on the same spot to toggle image properties open/close. Right now, the image properties "i" button and the next "x" button is misaligned, which makes it a hassle to try to click on the same spot to toggle image properties open/close. Please fix.

Also, while you are at it, please add an option to let us conveniently toggle image properties open/close by simply pressing ESC on an image page. I know pressing ESC is currently used to stop loading the page, but if it is an image page, that is rarely used anyways.

[bug reported VB-77392]