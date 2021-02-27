BUG: Image properties "i" button and the next "x" button is misaligned...
For the image properties "i" button that we see in the top right corner of an image page, please move it farther to the right so that we can click on the same spot to toggle image properties open/close. Right now, the image properties "i" button and the next "x" button is misaligned, which makes it a hassle to try to click on the same spot to toggle image properties open/close. Please fix.
Also, while you are at it, please add an option to let us conveniently toggle image properties open/close by simply pressing ESC on an image page. I know pressing ESC is currently used to stop loading the page, but if it is an image page, that is rarely used anyways.
[bug reported VB-77392]
updated first post
@TsunamiZ In your screenshot you seem to have a sub-bar (for bookmarks?) and that is why the "i" is below.
As I haven't a bookmark-bar visible it is different here.
I can confirm that "i" and "x" are not aligned and toggling isn't that easy. Could be an issue for anybody how is dealing with lots of images on a daily basis.
thanks for confirming. please also upvote the first post to help get some attention on it.
@Gwen-Dragon
yes i got the email saying it was confirmed, thanks.
-
@TsunamiZ said in BUG: Image properties "i" button and the next "x" button is misaligned...:
VB-77392
Note: I have updated this bug as still active in the bug tracker. It does not need to be reported again in the requests forum.
