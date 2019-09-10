Tab previews arranged like Apple's cover flow view option in Finder when too many tabs are open for their previews to be large enough to see.
hungryLlama
When a window is snapped to half a screen, tab previews often become unusably small.
Perhaps a method of tab-browsing for when tab previews look like this
that would function similarly to cover flow in Finder would be a nice fix to this problem.
Perhaps there could be a toggle to show all tabs in this manner at once like the window sidebar option provides but this way with tab previews.
