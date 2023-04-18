Tab switch by swiping from the edge
-
Hi.
I would like to see the option to swipe from edge of the screen to switch tabs.
There are browsers that implemented this. Yandex Browser as an example.
Reason is mobile platform is has different usage than PC or even tablet.
And top bar swipe is not that friendly to the smartphones.
-
Komposten Translator
Should be restricted to only part of the side. Some websites have side panels that are opened by swiping in from the side, and it would be very annoying if this is overridden by tab switching.
-
@Komposten
Fair point. Thanks.
I just realized what was the initial issue I wanted to address.
-
Did you know that it is possible to swipe on the bottom panel?
-
Did find out after the post was created.
I'm so sorry.
-
Yeah, not very obvious, but useful i think. I thought it was a bug at first =))
-
madiso Translator
This post is deleted!
-
jane.n Vivaldi Team
Actually, swiping both on the Address Bar and bottom toolbar will switch tabs.
And swiping down from the Address Bar will open the Tab Switcher.
-
@jane-n This shows that good tutorial or hints about such features needed.
-
jane.n Vivaldi Team
We have a selection of Help Pages about Vivaldi on Android here: https://help.vivaldi.com/article-category/android/.
Below each article there's also a feedback button, so if something is missing, you can leave us a message there.
-
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived.
-